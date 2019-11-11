Mumbai: Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani hosted a pre-wedding party for their niece in Mumbai. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Mukesh Ambani’s sister Nina Kothari.

Celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhsihek Bachchan and Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput added star power to the gathering. Even Anil Ambani’s wife Tina (former actress Tina Munim) lit up Antilia with her presence.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole hearts in a red anarkali, which she wore with minimal accessories and her radiant smile. Aishwarya kept her look pretty simple. Abhishek Bachchan, dressed in black, was sporting his moustachioed look from his upcoming film The Big Bull.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan also arrived at the Ambani residence without his wife Gauri. Shah Rukh looked dapper in a black suit. Actor Shahid Kapoor wore an ivory achkan while his wife Mira Rajput looked lovely in a pastel shade saree with a ruffled neckline blouse. Mira accessorised with a diamond and emerald choker.