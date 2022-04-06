New Delhi: The Forbes ‘richest list of 2022’ is finally out. As expected, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani have both featured in the list announced by Forbes.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is the 10th richest person in the world. He is followed by infrastructure tycoon Gautam Adani and his family, which claimed the 11th spot on Forbes’ annual world’s billionaires list. SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has toppled Amazon founder Jeff Bezos from the top spot this year.

There are 2,668 billionaires in the 36th-annual ranking of the planet’s richest people. The total number has decreased by 87 in comparison to last year. “War, pandemic, and sluggish markets have hit the ultra-wealthy,” according to the business magazine. At the same time, 1,000 billionaires are richer now than they were a year ago.

There are 236 newcomers on the list of billionaires, which America leads with 735 billionaires worth a collective $4.7 trillion.

Russia and China have seen dramatic drops in the number of billionaires. There are 34 fewer billionaires than last year in Russia following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and 87 fewer Chinese billionaires following a government crackdown on tech companies, according to Forbes. However, even then China has a total of 607 billionaires and is second only to the US.

“We used stock prices and exchange rates from March 11, 2022, to calculate networths,” the business magazine said on the methodology.

This incidentally is the 36th time that Forbes have come up with such a list.

Forbes found 327 women billionaires around the globe. The majority of them inherited their wealth, including the world’s richest woman, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, whose grandfather founded beauty giant L’Oréal.