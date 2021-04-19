Mumbai: Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani turns a year older today.

Born 19 April 1957 in the British Crown colony of Aden (in present-day Yemen) to Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani, he leads a luxurious life.

Ambani resides in a towering building called Antilia in South Bombay. This 27-storey house is under the care of 600 servants. Every little thing in the house is taken care of. Strict instructions have been given to make everything systemic. Being such a huge property, housing so many people, the building also produces a lot of waste.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUR CITY MALL (@gaurcitymall)

According to reports, the waste is used to generate electricity. First of all, the dry waste is separated from the wet waste. The wet waste is then dumped while the dry waste is recycled to produce electricity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millennium Assets & Co. (@millenniumassets)

There are three helipads on its roof and a capacity to park as many as 168 cars in its parking lot. Other prominent highlights of the palatial house are a spa room, a dancing studio, a theater room with a capacity of 50, ballroom, multiple guest suites, terrace gardens, a temple and a lot more.

As of November 2014, it is valued at $2 billion. The home was also designed to survive an earthquake rated 8 on the Richter scale.

It is the world’s second most valuable residential property, after British crown property Buckingham Palace, and the world’s most valuable private residence.

The building is named after the mythical island Antillia.