Rasulpur: The newly launched ‘Mukhyamantri Bunakar Kalyan Yojana’ has turned out to be a ray of hope for scores of weavers under this block in Jajpur district who are battling for survival after imposition of Covid restrictions and other reasons.

As many as 612 weavers, all residents of weaver village Gopalpur under this block will be benefitted by this scheme launched by the state government.

Financial assistance will be given to over 422 weavers for development of infrastructure while the rest 190 weavers will be provided training for skill upgradation.

Seeking government assistance, these weavers had earlier applied in various schemes. These schemes will bring in improvement in the financial condition of the weavers.

The weavers undergoing training will be provided with financial assistance to help them become self reliant.

Moreover, many of the weavers who have applied for government assistance will be included under the scheme in phases.

The Handloom, Textiles & Handicrafts department has informed that efforts are on to remove the problems of the weaver families.

Reports said that the state government has launched a six point programme for the welfare of the weavers. The weavers of Gopalpur will receive Rs 36,56,000 which will benefit them in improving their condition.

The scheme is participatory where the government share will be Rs 23.90 lakh, whereas the weavers’ share will be Rs 3.65 lakh. Under this scheme, 66 weaver families will get Rs 24,000 each to buy loom and other materials.

Over 280 families will get Rs 20,000 each to buy loom materials.

Similarly, 20 families will receive Rs 5,000 each to buy dobby machines (used in making the borders of a cloth or saree) while 40 families will receive Rs 1,500 each to buy Jakad (a machine used in designing and weaving) while 4 families will get Rs 3,000 each to buy Bishnupuri spinning wheel (Charkha).

The financial assistance provided by the government will be credited to the savings bank accounts of weavers.

To receive the assistance, the eligible weavers will have to deposit 10 per cent of the financial assistance in savings back account of Handloom, Textiles & Handicrafts department in advance.

As many as 13 training camps will be organised where 190 weavers will undergo skill development training. Seven camps will be exclusively taken up for Jakad training. At least 60 weavers will be trained on weaving.

Moreover, 60 weavers will receive training on dying and embroidery and other art forms.

