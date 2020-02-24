New Delhi: All roads leading to ITC Maurya, the hotel where US President Donald Trump and his entourage have arrived, have been fortified with snipers, elite SWAT commandos and sharp shooters on high-rise buildings, officials said Monday.

Trump, who is accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner and a host of senior officials of the US administration checked in at the hotel Monday evening.

The entry and exit to the hotel is being strictly monitored by security agencies and it has not taken any bookings till Trump is in Delhi.

Indian security agencies are also working in close coordination with the US Secret Service, officials said.

Apart from anti-drone detachment of NSG, snipers, kite catchers, canine units, and Parakram vans have also been deployed along the routes and areas in and around the hotel where Trump will be staying, said officials.

Police personnel from six districts have been deployed for the security arrangements and nearly 40 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been pressed into action.

Hundreds of high-definition CCTV cameras with night vision have been installed across the Sardar Patel Marg where hotel ITC Maurya is located to monitor the situation round-the-clock.

Five years ago, when Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama had visited the national capital the Delhi Police had rented 605 CCTV cameras and spent more than Rs one crore in hiring, installing and later removing them.

In view of the spiralling tensions between Iran and the US, there is a higher security threat this time and the agencies are more ‘cautious and alert’ than ever, sources said.

A senior police officer said, “We have also requested the services of the anti-sabotage checking teams from the paramilitary and the Army. They have been regularly conducting anti-sabotage checks along every route to be taken by the US President during his visit here.”

Besides the multi-layer security cover, elaborate arrangements have been made by the Delhi Police, including placement of double barricading on all the roads where Trump’s convoy is likely to pass, officials said. They added that aerial surveillance of the route will also be conducted as part of the security measures.

The route leading to a Delhi government school where Melania is scheduled to pay a visit Wednesday will also be under a high security cover, according to officials. Trees have been trimmed according to the directions of the security agencies as part of the protocol. Meetings have also been held with US security agents on the elaborate security arrangements in place.

Agencies