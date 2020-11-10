Dubai: Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav Tuesday revealed that the team members, on their bus journey to the stadium for the final, chatted regarding breaking the jinx of not having won consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) titles.

Till last season, Mi had won four titles, but never in consecutive years.

MI had won titles in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 before Tuesday’s triumph. They also became the first team to win back-to-back titles for the first time since Chennai Super Kings did it in 2010 and 2011.

“We had a chat on the bus while going to stadium about this and we decided that we need to win this title to break the jinx,” said Suryakumar Yadav.

“Preparations, processes, and routine were important,” said Suryakumar on the importance of planning with the support staff. “The support staff said that they will take care of preparations, process and asked us to express ourselves.”

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah too said that the team was desperate to break the jinx.

“Very happy; we have worked hard. We started preparing before others; we worked through the process. We wanted to break the jinx of winning every two years. Very happy as a team. It means a great deal,” said Bumrah after the title-winning campaign.