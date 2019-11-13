Mumbai: Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) announced Wednesday that they have roped in New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Trent Boult’s inclusion is expected to bolster the already robust bowling setup for the four-time IPL champions. With the Wankhede Stadium pitch having a tendency to assist pacers in the evening matches, the seamers are expected to add to the home advantage.

Akash Ambani, owner, Mumbai Indians welcomed Trent Boult to the team. “Mumbai Indians have always taken pride in having a good pace attack. Year-on-year our bowlers have won us many games, a classic example being last year’s final,” said Mukesh Ambani.

“We are delighted to have Trent Boult as part of the MI family and are looking forward to the upcoming season. I am sure his experience across formats, especially in the limited overs, will add value to our campaign,” added Ambani.

The seasoned New Zealand bowler made his IPL debut in 2014 and played for Delhi Capitals in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He has 38 IPL wickets from 33 games.

Mumbai Indians had earlier roped in West Indian batsman Sherfane Rutherford for off leg-spinner Mayank Markande.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Ankit Rajpoot will represent Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 edition of the IPL after a successful trade by Kings XI Punjab.

The right-arm fast bowler who joined KXIP in 2018 has played 23 IPL matches and has 22 wickets in his kitty.

Rajpoot put in one of the most memorable bowling performances ever when he claimed 5/14 in a league game in the 2018 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rajpoot is the only uncapped player to have a five-wicket haul in the IPL.

