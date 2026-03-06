Mumbai: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have unveiled their new jersey ahead of the much-awaited start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, featuring a bold new design inspired by the letter ‘M’ developed as a repeating pattern to create rhythm and continuity.

While the 2025 jersey maintained the iconic blue and gold palette, the 2026 edition introduces a more dynamic visual identity through the ‘M’ pattern, creating a stronger connection between the team’s identity and its fans. However, the jersey still does not have five stars above the logo, which shows the number of trophies won by the team.

The Mumbai Indians explained the reason behind putting the ‘M’ pattern throughout the jersey.

“The design of the Mumbai Indians’ jersey, edition 2026, is inspired by the letter ‘M’ developed as a repeating pattern to create rhythm and continuity across the print. The ‘M’ represents the MI mindset, mentality and momentum, reflecting focus and a forward-driving spirit. Transforming a single letter into a unified pattern expresses the collective strength that emerges when the team and its supporters come together,” The team said in a statement.

“MI’s signature blue and gold define the visual identity of the jersey. The deep blue reflects the spirit of Mumbai, strong, energetic, and constantly in motion, while the bold, flowing gold waves introduce energy and movement into the design. Gold represents success, victory, and legacy, reinforcing the Mumbai Indians’ identity and enduring passion for the game,” the statement added.

Mumbai Indians will again be led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is in great touch in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The team recovered from a shaky start to reach the playoffs in the IPL 2025, where they lost to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2.

The Mumbai Indians have not won any IPL trophy since 2020, and they would look to end their drought in the 19th season of the tournament. The Mumbai Indians will also become the first team to win six titles if they win IPL 2026.