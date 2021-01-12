Jharauguda: The wait for flight services from the Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda district to Mumbai and Bengaluru will come to an end Tuesday.

Sources said the inaugural flight from Mumbai will touch down at the Veer Surendra Sai Airport at 12:30 pm. Similarly, the second flight from Bangalore will reach the airport at 5:40 pm.

Earlier this month, the Odisha Commerce and Transport department had made an announcement in this regard on his twitter handle.

“Happy to announce that @spicejet starting flights from Veer Surendra Sai Airport, #Jharsuguda to Mumbai & Bengaluru from 12th January. This will boost economy of Western Odisha and help fulfil the aspirations of people of the region,” read his tweet.

Sources further added that the flight services between Mumbai-Jharsuguda-Bengaluru will be available for four days in week – Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

The introduction of Mumbai-Jharsuguda-Bengaluru flight service will make a huge difference for fliers of this part of the state as the fliers had to go to either Bhubaneswar or Kolkata before travelling to Bengaluru or Mumbai.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Veer Surendra Sai Airport in September 2018. It is the second full-fledged airport in Odisha after the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar.

PNN