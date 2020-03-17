New Delhi: A 64-year-old man from Mumbai with a travel history to Dubai Tuesday became the first victim of novel coronavirus infection from Maharashtra, which has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, a senior civic official said.

This is the third COVID-19 fatality in the country. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said the deceased, who was admitted in civic-run Kasturba Hospital, was suffering from other health issues as well.

“The patient had hypertension and severe pneumonia. Suddenly, his heart rate went very high before he died,” he said.

Pardeshi clarified that it would be incorrect to say that the deceased died solely because of COVID-19 infection. The deceased was a resident of suburban Ghatkopar and he had a travel history to Dubai.

He was first admitted in Hinduja hospital in the city March 13, before shifted to Kasturba Hospital the next day.

According to sources, some of the close relatives of the man and staff at the Hinduja hospital had been isolated earlier.

At 38, Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Earlier, a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi in Karnataka with a travel history to Saudi Arabia and a 68-year-old woman in Delhi died after they tested positive for the infection.

The 125 positive cases include 22 foreign national. According to ministry data, 13 people have been discharged so far, including the three Kerala patients who were discharged last month following their recovery.

PTI