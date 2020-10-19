Mumbai: Two labourers were electrocuted and five sustained injuries Monday while repairing a water pipeline in Suman Nagar locality of this city area, a civic official said. The incident happened at around 8.00am at a BMC water supply department pipeline behind the Kurla East traffic police post, he said.

“All seven were rushed to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital nearby where doctors declared two of them dead on arrival. The other five were discharged after treatment,” the official informed.

Later in the evening, the BMC issued a release informing that the hydraulic department would probe the incident and submit a report to Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P Velrasu within 15 days.

Meanwhile, Mumbai South Central MP Rahul Shewale said negligence in handling a submersible pump at the site was the cause of the mishap, and demanded compensation, including jobs, to the kin of the deceased.

PTI