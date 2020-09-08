Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said Tuesday the Mumbai police will probe allegations by Adhyayan Suman against Kangana Ranaut. The actor has alleged that Kangana Ranaut took drugs. Both Adhyayan and Kangana Ranaut were in a stormy relationship a few years back.

Deshmukh told reporters that Adhyayan, the son of actor Shekhar Suman, was once in a relationship with Kangana. He had alleged that she used to take drugs and he must have known proper facts, added Deshmukh. “The Mumbai police will investigate this matter,” the Maharashtra home minister added.

Deshmukh said that Shiv Sena’s Pratap Sarnaik and Sunil Prabhu raised the issue Tuesday in the Assembly.

“I replied that she had relations with Adhyayan Suman who has said in an interview that she took drugs. He has alleged she also forced him to take drugs. The Mumbai police will look into all this in detail,” said Deshmukh.

Speaking to reporters, Sarnaik denied that this was a political vendetta. Kangana had crossed swords with Sena MP Sanjay Raut last week when he said that she should not return to Mumbai if she felt unsafe in the city.

“The law is same for everyone. There is no political vendetta. Security is given to people who are looked upon as idols. If there are allegations of drug consumption against her then it should be probed. If the allegations are false, people leveling them should be thrown into jail,” Sarnaik stated.

The development comes amid the Narcotics Control Bureau’s probe against actor Rhea Chakraborty for alleged drug use.

In the Assembly, Deshmukh termed Kangana’s comments against the Mumbai police as irresponsible. Sarnaik had submitted a letter seeking action against Kangana for insulting Mumbai and Maharashtra, he said.

“A girl from another state comes here to earn a livelihood. Mumbai accepts her but she insults the Mumbai police. This is sad. What she said is irresponsible. If you insult Maharashtra, people will not tolerate it,” the NCP minister said. “Maharashtra belongs to the BJP too, all parties should condemn her,” Deshmukh added.

PTI