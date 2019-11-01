Mumbai: A 25-year-old woman was arrested by Agripada police for allegedly shooting an objectionable video of her sister and sharing it with her married boyfriend, an official said Friday.

The incident came to light on Thursday, when a 20-year-old Byculla resident approached the police with a complaint against her sister and her paramour, the official informed.

The accused woman allegedly made a video call to her married boyfriend and showed her sister bathing, he said. He added that the man took screenshots during the call, saved them on his mobile phone and later shared them with the victim’s relatives.

The man had allegedly asked his girlfriend to take nude pictures of her sister and promised to marry her in return, the official informed. This was an act of revenge, as the victim had allegedly humiliated her sister’s boyfriend during Navratri celebrations, he added.

An offence has been registered against the accused and her boyfriend under sections 354(C) (voyeurism), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, the official further stated.

The accused was released on bail Friday and the search for her absconding boyfriend is on.

Agencies