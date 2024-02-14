Mumbai: Rapper and singer Munawar Faruqui, who has collaborated with actress Hina Khan for a project has announced the wrap up of the shooting in Kolkata, sharing a new picture with the latter, sparking excitement among fans.

The ex ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants Hina and Munawar were recently spotted together in Kolkata. The viral pictures featured Hina donning a traditional Bengali saree.

The duo were seen indulged in a candid chat while laughing their heart out. The pictures had created a frenzy on the internet, with fans showering love on the duo.

On Wednesday, Munawar, who is the winner of recently concluded ‘Bigg Boss 17’ took to Instagram Stories and posted a mirror selfie with his co-star Hina.

In the picture, which is clicked in a lift, shows Hina wearing a yellow sweater and black leggings. She is standing close to Munawar, while the latter is clicking the photograph.

Munawar is sporting a black tee, matching jacket and blue denims. He completed his dapper look with a black cap.

The winner of ‘Lock Upp’ season one gave a witty caption to the snap.

He wrote: “VERY TALENTED AND HARD WORKING PERSON IN INDUSTRY WITH @REALHINAKHAN.”

Munawar added: “Pack up,” adding the geo tag location of Kolkata.

Hina, who was the first runner up of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 11’, shared the picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote: “APNE MOOH MIYAN MITTHU BANNA KOI INSE SEEKHE..”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina was last seen as a challenger in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’.

She will soon be seen in the English and Hindi bilingual movie Country of Blind.