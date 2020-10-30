New Delhi: After the violence in Munger, in which Hindu devotees were allegedly beaten up by police, the Congress has cornered the BJP and the NDA and has been raising the issue to keep the NDA government on the backfoot.

On Friday, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala met Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan to submit a memorandum and sought the dismissal of the Nitish Kumar government.

With the violence in Munger, the Congress has got an opportunity to corner the BJP of Hindutva, a cause that the BJP has been championing. “Why is the Prime Minister silent on it?” asked Randeep Surjewala.

The Congress said when the SP and DM were removed from the post by Election Commission, it is a case of bad governance. The opposition has also blamed the Munger SP at the time of the incident, who is the daughter of a senior JDU leader.

“I want to ask through you the question: is it a crime in this country to do Durga Puja with all requisite safeguards and if it is some violation, is this the way to treat human beings, like cattle? Is there no respect for human dignity for this absolutely barbaric, cruel, unthinking, insensitive government?” asked Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Congress ally Shiv Sena has also attacked the government on the issue. Its MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said that the violent incidents in Munger district of Bihar are an attack on ‘Hindutva’ and questioned why the state government is keeping silent in the matter.

“At least one person was killed in the police firing after violence erupted during the Goddess Durga immersion…This is a direct assault on ‘Hindutva’ in Bihar But what is the state government doing in the matter?” asked Raut.