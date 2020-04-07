Khurda: Even as the whole country is under complete lockdown to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, municipality workers— the underpaid heroes of the society— have been working tirelessly, risking their lives.

While many are enjoying the lockdown with their families, the municipality workers, sweepers and fire brigade personnel are busy cleaning our streets, working tirelessly, putting their life at risk during this epidemic COVID-19.

Every morning, sweepers and cleaning workers have to tirelessly clean garbage off various streets, sweep the streets; apply bleaching and clean temporary vegetable markets. Similarly, officials of Municipality offices and various NACs are distributing foods to the needy and poor at the temporary shelters.

The fire brigade officials are also sanitising and disinfecting streets every day.

When people are spending their time with family members or are able to work from home, these workers are risking their lives and working outside for the welfare of the general people with no time to spend with their children and family.

However, everyone has always neglected these workers.

If they stop working even for a couple of days, it’ll lead to a public health catastrophe. The number of vermin vectors will increase exponentially, leading to plagues and epidemics.

In the current scenario, they are at high risk due to the disposal of infectious articles like masks, used tissues, or clothing. The workers want the government to look into their plight and provide them with safety measures including a decent hike in their salary.

“At least 174 workers have been employed in Khurda district for cleaning of the district,” Khurda Municipality Executive Officer Swetapadma Satpathy said.

The whole world is facing the COVID-19 threat. So, we have to work tirelessly and give back to the society despite tense situations, he added.

“Earlier, we had worked in an emergency situation like Fani. We feel proud that we can help the public in this situation. For us our workers are the real heroes of the society,” added the official.

PNN