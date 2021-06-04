New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was arrested from northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas after he called the Police Control Room (PCR) and allegedly threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said Friday.

They said Salman alias Arman told police he made the call as he wanted to go to jail. He is a drug-addict and was released from a juvenile correction home in 2018 in a murder case, they said.

The accused called the PCR on 112 around Thursday midnight and threatened to kill PM Modi, the police said.

The number from which the call was received was immediately traced and shared with the district police unit, which then located him to Khajuri Khas, a senior police officer said.

According to preliminary investigation, Salman was under the influence of drugs at the time of making the call. He was scolded by his father around 10 pm.

During interrogation, the senior officer said, the man told police that he made the call as he “wanted” to go to jail. When asked why he wanted to go to jail, he said, Wahin mann lagta hai mera (I like being there).

Salman also told police he is addicted to drugs and that he took some smack around 7 pm Thursday and then reached his home in Ghaziabad’s Loni around 10 pm.

On reaching home, his father scolded him for taking drugs and soon after that he left his home and headed to Khajuri Khas Chowk from where he made the alleged PCR call, a senior police officer said.

His father works at a factory where steel utensils are polished. Salman, a class 10th pass out, is unemployed, he said.

Senior officers of the Delhi Police also interrogated him with Intelligence Bureau officials, as is the protocol in such cases, and legal action has been initiated against him under relevant sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure, police said.

PTI