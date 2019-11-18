Bhubaneswar: A man, in his 60s, was found dead with his throat slit in a hotel room adjacent to the city railway station under Laxmisagar police limits here Monday, police said. Police and a scientific team have started investigating into the matter.

According to the hotel boy, Bamana Mahalik, the old man along with a 30-year-old checked into the lodge opposite platform no 6 gate of the city railway station at 1.30 pm. Mahalik, who led them to a room, was told by the duo they would complete the formalities after they freshened up. However, none of them came out for over one hour.

Mahalik claimed that the youth went away from the lodging hurriedly without speaking to anyone. Mahalik, who rushed to the room suspecting the sudden gateaway of the youth, found that the old man’s throat was slit. He immediately informed the owner and the police about the incident.

“The sexagenarian was found dead in a pool of blood with his throat slit. We have recovered the body and sent it for autopsy to Capital Hospital,” police said, adding that they have recovered a blood-stained knife from the crime scene.

The lodging has no CCTV cameras installed inside the premises. Mahalik said CCTV cameras had been removed Sunday for repair. However, locals alleged that illegal activities including flesh trade take place in hotels near the station as owners don’t demand documents of customers which are mandatory under law.

Meanwhile, sources said the deceased was identifid as TV Rao, a former railway employee.