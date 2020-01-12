Rairangpur: Police recovered a blood-soaked body of a young man from his house at Manada village under Bisoi police station in Mayurbhanj district Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Tikacharan Nayak, who had been living alone.

Seeing Nayak’s body lying in his house, neighbours immediately informed the police. Rairangpur inspector-in-charge (IIC), circle sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Snehashis Sahu reached the village and sent the body for post-mortem.

A forensic team with a sniffer dog later joined the cops in investigation of the case.

Police are not ruling out border as they have seen a deep cut on the neck of Nayak. They said the post-mortem report could provide them some leads to solve the case.

PNN