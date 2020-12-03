Bolangir: Vigilance sleuths Thursday carried out simultaneous raids on houses and office of Muribahal ranger Prashant Nayak in Bolangir district on charge of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Four teams of Vigilance officials of Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur and Bargarh division conducted raids at the ranger’s residence at Hatapada in Titilagarh, his office at Muribahal and a farmhouse near Belpadar.

Around 25 anti-corruption wing officials led by Vigilance DSP Dasarathi Sethi conducted the raids at about 6am and the raids were still underway at the filing of this report.

Sources said that ranger Prashant Nayak was first posted at Bangomunda Forest Range. Then he was transferred to Muribahal.

The ranger has come under the Vigilance scanner for his alleged connection with arrested IFS Officer Abhay Kant Pathak.

Notably, in one of the biggest search operations, more than 150 vigilance officials had conducted raids at 12 locations including several places of Odisha and Mumbai and Pune of Maharashtra to trace out incriminating documents and disproportionate assets in connection with a case holding of illegal assets by 1987-batch IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak November 25.

Subsequently, the IFS officer and his son Akash Pathak were arrested and the officer was placed under suspension November 27.

PNN