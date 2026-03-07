Siliguri: President Droupadi Murmu Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over the low turnout at a tribal community event held near Bagdogra airport, questioning the decision to shift the venue from Bidhannagar, and also noted the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her ministers during her visit.

“Generally, when the President is coming, the CM should be welcoming, and other ministers should be present. But she did not come. The Governor has changed and could not come. But because the date was fixed, I have come. But it’s okay. I would like to thank you for coming here,” she told the gathering.

“Had the programme been held there (at Bidhannagar), it would have been better. There is ample space there, and many people could have attended. But I do not know why the state administration did not permit the meeting there. Today’s programme is being held at such a place that it is difficult for people to come. Perhaps the state government does not want the welfare of tribals, and that is why they were prevented from coming here,” Murmu said.

“Mamata Banerjee is like my younger sister. I am also a daughter of Bengal. But I do not know why I was not allowed to come here. I do not know whether she is upset, and that is why the venue was shifted. Anyway, that does not matter. All of you stay well,” the President said.

Highlighting broader challenges in organising such events, Murmu said, “When I was coming here to this international conference, I realised that someone was not willing for this event to take place. It seems that some do not want the Santals to progress, to learn and to unite to be strong.”

Murmu was invited to the annual programme, originally scheduled at Bidhannagar in Siliguri.

However, citing security and other logistical reasons, authorities shifted the venue to Goshaipur near Bagdogra airport, officials said.

When the President arrived at the venue Saturday afternoon, only a handful of people were present.

Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb was the only state government representative present at the airport to receive her.

According to protocol, the Chief Minister or a minister of the state government is usually present to receive the President.

In Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee continued her sit-in for the second day in a row against the alleged arbitrary deletion of names from the electoral rolls in West Bengal.

