Chattogram: Bangladesh received a huge blow ahead of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka as experienced wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim has been ruled out due to a thumb injury.

Rahim sustained a thumb injury during his side’s win in the third ODI against Sri Lanka and subsequently went for an MRI.

Bangladesh physio Bayjedul Islam Khan confirmed that Mushfiqur will miss the two-Test series against Sri Lanka and is expected to be sidelined for up to four weeks.

“After the match, Mushfiqur underwent an X-ray examination in Dhaka, which revealed an avulsion fracture on the MIP joint of his right thumb. He is currently undergoing conservative management for his injury and is expected to be sidelined for around three to four weeks, consequently ruling him out of participation in the Test series against Sri Lanka,” Bayjedul was quoted by ICC.

BCB, however, yet to name any replacement for Rahim.

Mushfiqur claimed four catches behind the stumps before playing a supporting hand to Rishad Hossain’s blazing knock. He was unbeaten on 37 at better than run a ball when the game was sealed in the 41st over in the third ODI against Sri Lanka.

Bangladeshi won the T20I series by 2-1 margin while the hosts Sri Lanka clinched the ODI series 2-1 before heading for the Test series, which is part of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle.