Bhopal: A delegation of Muslim clerics led by Bhopal Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadwi met Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena and the state Home Minister Narottam Mishra to express its concern over Khargone’s communal violence incident.

The delegation also voiced its concern over Bajrang Dal and other Hindu religious groups’ announcement of taking out a procession in Muslim dominated areas on Hanuman Jayanti(April 16).

They urged the home minister and DGP to ensure tight security in Muslim dominated areas to avoid any untoward incident in the state capital.

“Bajrang Dal has announced to take out a procession on Hanuman Jayanti in Muslim dominated areas, which are highly sensitive with narrow lanes. They are repeatedly warning on social media to carry out a procession in Itwara and Budhwara localities. During this ongoing Ramzan festival, people of Muslim community in these areas are worried,” the delegation stated in a letter handed over to the state home minister.

The Muslim clerics also informed that CCTV cameras would be installed in all the mosques across the state. Bhopal Qazi – Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadwi said the state home minister and the DGP have assured heavy police force to be deployed to maintain a peaceful situation during Ramzan.

Meanwhile, the delegation voiced its concern over state government’s action against Muslim community in Khargone. It accused the police and the state government of baised action.

“This is nothing less than oppression of Muslims. Those who are guilty should be punished but without probing the veracity of accusations houses and business establishments of Muslims are being razed,” said Syed Mushtaq Ali.

Narottam Mishra has welcomed the initiative to install CCTV cameras in mosques. He said, “If CCTV cameras help in allaying any confusion it must be installed.”