New Delhi: Prominent Muslim leaders have demanded withdrawal of FIR registered against Chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission Zafarul Islam Khan who has been booked on sedition charge for his social media posts.

“We condemn the action by the Delhi Police against Dr Zafarul Islam Khan. The biased role of Delhi Police has once again been exposed by its action against the Chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission over something he tweeted a few days back,” said the statement signed by many Muslim leaders.

The statement said that “One may differ with the content of Dr Khan’s tweet and he had issued a clarification regarding the same. This kind of action during the lockdown, exactly before iftar time, against the head of a quasi-judicial institution, gives an idea about the level to which the police can stoop.”

It alleged that after failing to arrest those responsible for the loss of life and property during the riots in northeast Delhi, the Delhi Police is targeting Muslims. Delhi Minorities Commission chief Zafarul Islam Khan Friday moved an anticipatory bail plea in the Delhi High Court saying he apprehended his arrest in a complaint registered by Delhi Police.

Khan has been booked on the charges of sedition over a statement on social media. Khan moved the petition through advocate Vrinda Grover. According to the lawyer, the court will hear this plea May 12.