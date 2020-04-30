Cuttack: After being allegedly denied dialysis at a private hospital here for being a Muslim, a kidney patient breathed his last Wednesday. A PIL has been filed at the Orissa High Court seeking directions to the state government to order an inquiry into the incident.

Syed Abdul Hassan, an AYUSH doctor, was staying in Salepur area after his retirement from Kendrapara government hospital. He had been suffering from kidney related ailments for one-and-a-half years. For treatment, he had been visiting a private nursing home at Mangalabag in Cuttack. He used to undergo dialysis twice a week — Tuesdays and Fridays.

He was given appointment for dialysis April 10. His driver took him to the nursing home on the said date. Fearing coronavirus, the nursing home authorities asked him to come with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). He had even bought the PPE from Mangalabag square.

Despite that the technician had refused to perform the dialysis. Citing Tablighi Jamaat incident, he was asked to get him tested for COVID-19 first. He tried his best to make the nursing home authorities understand the importance of his treatment but his words fell on deaf ears.

The helpless retired doctor eventually came back home. Later he had developed more complications. Family members had also taken him to two private hospitals for dialysis but they too refused.

Due to lack of treatment, Syed Abdul Hassan breathed his last Wednesday.

In the PIL, the High Court has been appealed to direct Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department’s Chief Secretary and Odisha Council of Medical Registration to initiate a probe against the said nursing home and take appropriate action.

In the PIL, it has been pleaded for all the government and private hospitals to provide treatment to all, irrespective of their caste, colour and religion. The state government should direct all the hospitals to stock life-saving medicines, to keep OPD open and to provide free treatment.

The petition was filed by Azara Jamal through advocate Kshirod Kumar Rout.

PNN