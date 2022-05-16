Mumbai: It was not even a week ago when cine-goers have seen her portraying the character of a mother in her latest released Punjabi film ‘Maa’.

Now that actress Divya Dutta is gearing up to flaunt her on-screen avatar as a mafia in the upcoming ‘Dhaakad’, she shares her reasons to love her job that allows playing a plethora of emotions from a mother to a mafia.

Divya told IANS: “I have never played a bada** like Rohini in the film. She is a mafia, she is mean, delicious, dark and sexy at the same time. I do not know how but every time between the action and cut, something different, something very mean traits of the character will come out in my performance and our director would ask me, ‘where is this meanness coming from Divya?’ I would laugh and reply, ‘don’t make me feel guilty about it!’

“Honestly speaking, the more we explore character I realised, we get a deep understanding of the human mind and for an actor, it is also a self-discovery. On one hand, I am playing the character of Manjit Kaur in ‘Maa’, my Punjabi film that was released a week ago; and then it’s the same me, playing Rohini, a mafia! I live my job, therefore, that gets me a chance to play from Maa to mafia!” smiled the actress.

The film ‘Dhaakad’ is directed by Razneesh Ghai and it stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, alongside Arjun Rampal, Sharib Hashmi, Saswata Chatterjee. It releases in theatres on May 20.

