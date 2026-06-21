Mumbai: Telugu film industry heartthrob Allu Arjun said that his father, filmmaker Allu Aravind, is his living God.

In an emotional Father’s Day post Sunday, he shared that for him, his dad is the God he can touch, hear, and speak to.

Dropping a video compilation of some precious moments with his father, AA wrote on his official Instagram handle, “My father is my God . He is the only God I can see, hear, speak to, touch & the one who has given me almost everything in life. Happy Father’s Day to my dad and to every sweet dad in the world (sic).”

Allu Arjun himself is a father of two kids – son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha.

Coming to his professional lineup, Allu Arjun will be seen leading the eagerly-awaited Raaka. AA has joined forces with renowned filmmaker Atlee for his next.

The project further marks Allu Arjun’s primary on-screen collaboration with Hindi film industry beauty Deepika Padukone.

The official announcement of the drama was made on AA’s 44th birthday on April 8th. The makers shared that the drama, initially named “#AA22xA6” has been christened “Raaka”.

Unveiling the first look of Allu Arjun from the upcoming movie, the makers wrote, “#AA22xA6 is now #Raaka Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits @alluarjunonline @atlee47 @deepikapadukone.”

The first look poster of AA from Raaka showed an intense close-up of a bald Allu Arjun’s rugged face. Partially hidden by a wolf-like claw, we could only see an eye sharply focused, staring forward with a predatory gaze.

In addition to this, Allu Arjun will also be working with the celebrated filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for another anticipated project, temporarily titled AA23.

The drama is being backed under the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Furthermore, the 44-year-old actor will also be seen reprising his famous role as Pushpa Raj, a labourer-turned-red sandalwood smuggler in the third instalment of the Pushpa franchise.