Mumbai: Gorgeous actress Disha Patani is thrilled to share screen space with one of her favourite actors, Anil Kapoor, in the upcoming “Malang”. She never imagined she would never one day get to see the veteran actor in real life when she watched “Mr India” as a child.

“I was pinching myself! I mean I was that girl who would watch him again and again in ‘Mr India’, how he and Mogambo would talk and so on. The next thing happening is Mr. India sitting next to me and I am working with him! (Giggles) My Mr India looks the same even after so many years!” Disha told IANS.

“Seriously, Anil sir was the most senior actor on set. He has such huge achievement in the film industry and yet he is so humble with childlike energy, as if it is his first film and he is here to give his best! I have to mention that I have learned the importance of discipline from him. Also, he is someone who not just thinks of himself in a film but the overall impact in a scene. These things come from experience, I guess,” she added.

Directed by Mohit Suri, “Malang” also features Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shaad Randhawa among others and is slated to release February 14.