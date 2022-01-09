Indore: The father of a 26-year-old man, believed to be the creator of the ‘Sulli Deals’ app claimed Sunday that his son was being framed in the case. The man Aumkareshwar Thakur was arrested by the Delhi Police from here Saturday.

Akhilesh Thakur, the father of accused told reporters here that he does not know anything about the app concerned. Akhilesh informed that his son got the BCA degree in 2018 and he started web-designing work from home. He said two Delhi Police personnel in plain clothes came to his house Saturday afternoon. After identifying his son, they took the latter to the national capital by a flight in the evening. The police also seized his son’s mobile phone and laptop from their house, informed Akhilesh.

Earlier in the day, officials said the Delhi Police had arrested the accused from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. This is the first arrest made in the ‘Sulli Deals’ app case, they said.

Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for ‘auction’ on the mobile application with photographs sourced without permission and doctored.

Delhi’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) KPS Malhotra said during preliminary interrogation, the accused admitted that he was a member of a group on Twitter. He said the idea to defame and troll Muslim women was shared by the group.

However, Akhilesh said, “I have come to know that on the basis of just one person’s statement, my son, who is an IT specialist, has been arrested and taken to Delhi. My son is being framed and defamed.”

Akhilesh said after securing the BCA degree in 2018, his son started web-designing work from home on a personal level.

“I am an old-fashioned person. I don’t even know how to operate a mobile phone properly. I don’t know anything about the ‘Sulli Deals’ app,” Akhilesh, who works in a private company, informed.

The father of the accused said he was away in Nagda town of neighbouring Ujjain district when police took his son into custody. He also said the Delhi Police informed about the arrest Sunday morning and made him to talk to his son.

“During the conversation, my son told me that we should not get worried,” Akhilesh said said. He added that he would be going to Delhi later in the day to arrange legal help for his son.

Meanwhile, the Indore police said their Delhi counterparts have not shared any information with them about the arrest from here. “We have come to know only from the media about the arrest of Aumkareshwar from Indore by Delhi Police. The Delhi Police have not shared any official information with us in this regard so far,” Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra informed.