Bengaluru: The biggest fashion shopping event of the festive season, Myntras ‘Big Fashion Festival, has registered an overwhelming opening response from shoppers across the country.

Myntra’s ‘Big Fashion Festival’ has got off to a roaring start and witnessed the highest-ever visitors at 14 million in a single day, clocking 100 per cent growth on Day 1 of the event over last year. Myntra’s ‘Big Fashion Festival’ will run till October 22.

As many as 1.5 million customers shopped enthusiastically and purchased 4.5 million items in the event so far. It witnessed 150 per cent growth in kidswear and 100 per cent growth in Beauty and Personal Care on Day 1 of the event over last year.

About 2 million people eagerly awaited the opening at the wee hours on October 16, recording the highest ever orders at opening during the mega festive event. Traffic to the platform grew by 100 per cent over last year, for Day 1 of the event and was well catered to, with augmented resources and technology.

Speaking on the occasion, Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said, “Our ‘Big Fashion Festival’ has had a fantastic start, with customers shopping for 1.2 million products in the first 12 hours, making it the biggest festive event at Myntra to date. We feel elated with the phenomenal opening response with over 2 lakh new customers participating in the Big Fashion Festival so far.

“This underscores the level of trust shoppers are placing on our platform for the most immersive, convenient and safe shopping experience during this festive season. Shoppers in tier 2 and 3 cities and towns are likely to outdo their counterparts in big cities, in terms of shopping for fashion, this festive season.”

The key highlights of Day 1 were 5 million app downloads during the pre-buzz period and highest-ever concurrent app users at 6.4 lakh/minute at midnight event launch. As many as 6 million customers shortlisted 30 million products during the pre-buzz. The ethnic wear category dominated with over 100 per cent growth on Day 1 of the event over last year.

Women’s western wear and men’s jeans and streetwear also took early leads. The highest selling product in the first hour was Libas Lime Green and Blue Printed Kurta with Palazzos. Myntra’s industry-first innovation, ‘Myntra Mystery Box’ distributed more than 3.5 million coupons in the run-up to the event.

Fifty per cent of the shoppers were from tier 2 and 3 cities of which 40 per cent were women customers. The top categories were women’s ethnic and western wear and men’s jeans and streetwear.

Top tier 2 cities leading on the first day of the Big Fashion Festival were Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun and Jammu, while Imphal, Aizawl and Panchkula were leading tier 3 cities.

The top women brands were Libas, Vishudh and H&M and for men they were Roadster, Highlander and Puma.

A quick analysis of the products ordered on the opening day of the Big Fashion Festival indicates that a majority of shoppers were keen to get their hands on Libas Lime Green & Blue Printed Kurta with Palazzos. A significant portion of consumers shopped based on seasonality with a number of purchases made keeping in mind the winter months at the end of the year.

T-shirts, tops, dresses, kurtas, accessories, sports footwear, winter wear, kidswear, home and decor, beauty and personal care were among the highest-selling categories.

Currently, t-shirts, shirts, kurtas, jeans, sarees, casual shoes, are the highest selling products in the Big Fashion Festival, followed by jackets, sweatshirts, watches, handbags and bedsheets.

Anouk, Libas and AKS kurtas and Maybelline lipstick have been the favourite of women while HRX t-shirt, Highlander grey jacket, Boat earphones are popular among men.

As anticipated, there is a clear indication of customers laying emphasis on ‘above the waist’ looks and work from home wear, with most people shopping and preparing themselves for virtual social and professional events.