Valentine’s Day was celebrated with much fanfare in Capital city. As some engaged in the usual expressions of love, others expressed their love and respect for their parents and the soldiers of the country

BHUBANESWAR: For the first time in many years, the city parks were opened on Valentine’s day for youngsters as Kalinga Sena members, Friday, observed Shahid Shradhanjali Diwas to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama attack and urged youths to refrain from celebrating the day of love.

“We are requesting the youth to refrain from celebrating Valentine’s Day and observe the day as Shahid Shradhanjali Diwas to pay tribute to the jawans, who sacrificed their lives to protect the nation,” said a Kalinga Sena member.

Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Friday paid his tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama Attack through his sand art at Puri beach in Odisha.

Last year on Valentine’s Day, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district. The Pulwama attack had resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel.

Meanwhile, city shops were busy enticing love birds with gifting options from cute teddy bears to chocolates.

Last year, despite police assurances of necessary security for couples on Valentine’s Day, couples in the Temple City refrained from visiting parks and other public places to celebrate the day. Their fear stemmed from the fact that a local fringe outfit, Kalinga Sena, had threatened to attack couples “engaging in indecent activities at public places” on the Valentine’s Day with ‘bichuati’ (stinging nettle).

The city clubs, hotels and restaurants also made special arrangements for the love birds to enjoy the day. DJ Shivan of OPD Club here said, “The colour code of the V-day party is red and white and we are offering heart shaped pizza to the couples.” Surprise gifts for the best dressed couples will also be given, he added.

Meanwhile many people believed that Valentine’s Day is like any other day. Some said that in times of such political turmoil, the youth should concentrate on systemic change than engage in such flamboyant show of love. Others feel that love can be for anyone— be it the significant other, family, friends or the country