There is no dearth of mysterious and ancient temples in India. One such temple is located about 14 kilometres from Srinagar in Uttarakhand. Everyday miracle happens here which astonishes the locals.

The idol of goddess present in this temple changes its form thrice a day. The idol looks like a girl in the morning, woman in the afternoon and an old woman by the end of the day.

This temple is known as Dhari Devi Temple located on the banks of Alaknanda River. The idol is considered the guardian deity of Uttarakhand and is revered as the protector of the Char Dham’s.

Her shrine is one of 108 Shakti Sthals in India, as numbered by Srimad Devi Bhagwat. It is believed that she is the guardian who protects mountains and pilgrims.

According to mythological belief, the temple was once swept away in a severe flood and the idol was swept to Dharo village. The villagers had heard the divine voice and asked them to install the idol there. After which the villagers set up the temple of goddess.

The original temple of the goddess was demolished June 16, 2013, to give way to the construction of the 330 MW Alaknanda Hydro Electric Dam built by Alaknanda Hydro Power Company Ltd (AHPCL).

Hours after it was demolished, a terrible flood accompanied with landslides killed hundreds of people. The new temple is now being constructed at its original location.

Worth mentioning, a similar attempt in 1882 by a local king had resulted in a landslide that had flattened Kedarnath.

According to the priests, the idol of Goddess Kali in the temple has been established since Dvapara Yuga.