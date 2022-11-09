New Delhi: The well-being of the eight former Indian Navy personnel who are in detention in Qatar continues to be shrouded in mystery even as the Indian mission in the Gulf nation remained in touch with the local authorities on the matter.

It is learnt that the ground for detention of the Indian nationals has not yet been made public or officially conveyed to India.

The men have been in detention for around 70 days.

People familiar with the matter said the Indian embassy in Doha has been in touch with the Qatari authorities to get yet another consular access to the Indians.

Indian officials were granted consular access to the detained Indians on two occasions.

There was no official comment yet on the case by Qatari authorities either in Doha or by that country’s embassy in New Delhi.

According to reports, the eight personnel were working for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm.

The men could speak to their family members on a few occasions.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said last week at a media briefing that India has been following the developments in the case.

“We are aware of the detention of eight Indian nationals who we understand were working for a private company in Qatar or in that region. Our embassy there in Qatar has been in touch with Qatari authorities,” he said.

“Embassy officials got consular access to the detained Indian nationals and ascertained their well-being when they had that consular access,” Bagchi said.

He further said that India has requested for another round of consular access, adding, “We are following up with the Qatari authorities for this.”

PTI