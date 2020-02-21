Bhubaneswar: Mystery continues to surround the death of Class VIII student Krutika Mishra who fell to her death February 16 from the roof of a four-storey building in BJB Nagar.

The mystery has grown after the arrival of her post-mortem report which mentions the presence of a poisonous substance in her stomach. The cops are now waiting for the viscera report which will enable them to identify the substance.

Police are now investigating whether Krutika was murdered or she committed suicide. Some of her chats on social media platform ‘Instagram’ has made the job of the police doubly difficult. They are now interrogating Krutika’s family members as well as her BJEM mates.

One of Krutika’s chats is pointing towards the fact that she had made up her mind to end her life.

“Bye bye people,” reads the post. When one of her friends asks:”“Where are you going?” she replies “Hell…Maybe …Heaven.” Her friend then says: “Take me also,” to which Krutika states, “OK I’ll take you tomorrow for sure.”

The next day she died.

Police could have passed off this case as suicide. However, the post-mortem report has complicated the incident.

Krutika (14) the daughter of Krushnamohan Mishra was a bright student. According to her family members it was around 3.30pm on the fateful day when she was playing with her friends on the roof of her apartment when the accident happened.

