Daringbadi: Reports surrounding the incident of diesel oozing out of a hollow stone in a farmland at Ladapanga village here in Kandhamal district got a little more mysterious Sunday after many people claimed that diesel has stopped coming out of it.

The incident was widely discussed in the locality Saturday as people were seen falling over themselves to collect diesel.

According to a local, there is a petrol pump 400 metres away from the spot where diesel was oozing out Saturday. According to owner of the petrol pump Anup Kumar Sahu, the incident was orchestrated in a planned way. And it was done so to defame his fuel station.

“People were seen collecting diesel all throughout the day. However, they found the fuel stopped coming out of the hollow at night. If there was a leakage in my tank, the stock would inevitably have reduced. But that did not happen. I got my stock checked and it was perfect,” said Sahu.

Notably, some people who went to take bath at the pit near the stone first spotted diesel coming out of the hollow. They even carried out certain process to be sure that it was diesel. As the news spread, crowds swarmed the spot. Some were to see for themselves if diesel was oozing out and some others were there to collect fuel.

The situation came to such a pass that Daringbadi inspector-in-charge (IIC) Koushik Majhi and his team had a tough time to control the crowd. In the process, the crowd caused severe damage to Daitari Padra’s newly raised paddy saplings. Daitari is the owner of the farmland that has the stone hollow from where diesel was oozing out Saturday.

Local residents have urged the police to start an investigation to find out the truth behind the incident.

PNN