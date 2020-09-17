Sundargarh: In a mysterious development Thursday, the body of a woman was found inside the room of her house at Govindpur village of Bonai area in Sundargarh district. Her one-year-old son also died at a hospital here, Thursday. He had been admitted with severe injuries on various parts of the body. The deceased woman was identified as Ashtami Kisan.

According to sources, an altercation took place Wednesday night between the woman and her husband Dambaru Kisan. Then everything went quiet. However, the woman was found dead Thursday morning inside the house. Lying beside her was her son with injuries.

The infant son was rushed to the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). However, he could not be saved.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and seized the body of the deceased and send it for post-mortem. Cops have also launched an investigation to ascertain the reasons behind the death of Ashtami.

The woman’s family members have levelled murder allegations against her husband. However, Ashtami’s in-laws claimed that she died after consuming poison.

So far police have not been able to locate Ashtami’s husband Dambaru. They are also at a dark as to how the infant got injured.

PNN