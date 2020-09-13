Keonjhar: A woman and her daughter were brutally murdered by unidentified miscreants inside their house at Sankarpur village of Dhaladihi panchayat under Champua police limits in Keonjhar district Saturday, police informed.

The deceased have been identified to be Saraswati Munda (35) and her seven-year-old daughter Lakshmi.

According to reports, the mother-daughter duo was sleeping when they were killed late in the night. The unidentified killers barged into the house by breaking open the door. The five-year-old son of the woman was also sleeping with her. However, the miscreants only murdered the woman and her daughter and fled the spot.

The incident has triggered tension in Champua locality. On being informed, Champua police reached the village and launched an investigation. A forensic team also thoroughly scanned the crime area for any probable evidence.

Police have recovered the bodies and sent to a nearby hospital for post-mortem. The reason behind the gruesome murder can only be ascertained after the posy-mortem reports come in.

Sources said that, the woman’s husband is currently lodged in jail in connection with a murder case. So the revenge angle cannot be disregarded said sources.

PNN