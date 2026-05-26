Keonjhar/Hatadihi: Two heartbreaking incidents of minors committing suic*de over parental reprimand were reported from Keonjhar district Monday, raising concerns over the declining emotional resilience among children and adolescents.

The twin incidents have sparked concern among the denizens with children taking life-threatening decisions in the heat of the moment. A 9-year-old boy allegedly consumed poison after being scolded by his father at Podasingidi village under Pandado panchayat in Hatadihi block Monday.

Sources said that Laxman Munda had reprimanded his son Lambu, 9, over a minor issue. Upset over the scolding, the child consumed poison kept near the house and later fell unconscious. Family members rushed him to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

On being informed, Soso police reached the spot, launched an investigation and sent the body to Anandapur hospital for post-mortem. A case (6/26) has been registered in connection with the incident. Soso police station IIC Kanan Sahu said the boy’s father informed police that the child had consumed poison following the reprimand.

Further investigation is underway. In the second incident, a 15-year-old boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging at Jenadar village under Deuladiha panchayat in Telkoi block after his mother pulled him for roaming outside in the scorching heat. Police said the deceased, identified as Sumit Kishan, son of Babaji Kishan, had been wandering outdoors in the heat Sunday when his mother warned him against it. Reportedly angered by the scolding, the boy later hanged himself using a belt inside an under-construction house Sunday night. Family members found him hanging and informed police. Telkoi police seized the body and sent it to the Telkoi CHC for post-mortem. A case (23/2026) has been registered in this connection. The body was handed over to the family members after the post-mortem Monday. Further investigation is in progress, said IIC Anjan Kumar Patra.