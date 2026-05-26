Bhawanipatna: Serious allegations of fraud have surfaced against Sri Balaji Nursing Home in Kalahandi district after it allegedly collected money from a patient despite the availability of free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Sources said the nursing home allegedly charged Rs 41,378 from a patient after claiming that Ayushman card facilities were unavailable at the hospital. Following an investigation initiated on the basis of complaints lodged with the district administration and health authorities, the nursing home authorities refunded four times the collected amount, which is Rs 1,65,512, to the patient’s family.

The incident has triggered widespread discussion in the district. The patient, identifi ed as 70-year-old Sabita Munda of Godal village in Nuapada district, had been admitted to the nursing home a few days ago for treatment of a fractured leg.

After the surgery, her brother, Tribikram Joshi, requested the hospital authorities to process the treatment expenses under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. However, the nursing home allegedly refused to accept the Ayushman card, forcing the family to deposit Rs 41,378 for the treatment.

Tribikram later sought a bill for the payment, but the hospital authorities allegedly declined to provide it. Following this, he lodged complaints with the District Collector of Kalahandi and the Chief District Medical Offi cer (CDMO), prompting an inquiry into the matter.

A probe by the CDMO and the District Collector blew the lid off the fraud by the nursing home. Subsequently, the nursing home authorities reportedly refunded Rs 1,65,512 to Tribikram, four times the amount earlier collected from him. When contacted, nursing home owner Pradeep Mishra admitted that four times the amount had been returned. However, he denied allegations of fraud involving the Ayushman card scheme. He claimed the money had been collected for medical services and for arranging blood for the patient.