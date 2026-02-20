Basudevpur: Mystery shrouds the death of a 20-yearold salesgirl working at a shopping mall in the main market area of Basudevpur, who died under suspicious circumstances while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Kamini Kanchan Dhal, was employed at Cosmo Bazaar shopping mall. Her father, Surendra Prasad Dhal of Bhairavpur village, has lodged a written complaint at the Basudevpur police station alleging that the mall manager, Rahul Nayak, was responsible for her death. In his complaint, Surendra alleged that Rahul had taken his daughter for a picnic January 31 to Balasore, Remuna and Chandipur.

During the trip, he alleged, his daughter was administered slow poison in a soft drink or food item. She reportedly fell ill the day after returning from the picnic. Family members first admitted her to the Basudevpur hospital and later to a private clinic in the town. As her condition did not improve, she was shifted to a private hospital near Tangi in Cuttack, where she died during treatment.

Surendra further alleged that months before the picnic, Rahul had been harassing and blackmailing his daughter over a one-sided romantic interest. Holding Rahul fully responsible for his daughter’s death, he demanded strict action against him.

Police have registered a case (94/26) and detained Rahul for questioning. Basudevpur IIC Neeraj Kumar Samal said an investigation is underway. Rahul’s mobile phone has been seized, and further inquiry, including questioning of other mall employees and examination of his rented accommodation, is expected to reveal more details.