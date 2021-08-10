Athamallik: An undertrial prisoner lodged at Atthmalik sub-jail in Angul district died under mysterious circumstances Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Suman Dehury, 26, of Angapada village under Kishorenagar police limits. He was lodged in the jail as an undertrial prisoner in a murder case, September 9, 2020.

According to reports, he was watching television Sunday afternoon when he suddenly collapsed. On being informed, the jail warder went near him and called his name. He however, did not to respond. Dehuri was rushed to the Athamallik sub-divisional hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment, jail superintendent Samarendra Dehuri said.

Dehuri said that the deceased was in good state of health prior to August 8 and he did not complain of any health issues. He fainted all of a sudden Sunday following which he was immediately rushed to the hospital where he succumbed during treatment, the jail superintendent said.

The exact reason of his death has not been ascertained. The body has been kept at the hospital for post-mortem. The cause of his death can only be ascertained after a post-mortem. The body will be handed over to his family members with all formalities, he added.

