Mumbai ‘Gali Gali’ song actress Mouni Roy is very popular on social media for her head-turning pictures and videos.

Continuing the trend, today she posted a photo along with the caption, “Weather forecast for today!”

The photos will motivate you to spend your weekend just like her.

In the picture, she can be seen wearing a strappy blue monokini while lying near the pool stairs.

Earlier, she flaunted her drama queen mode as she revealed that she is into ‘Dharam Sanket’. In the uploaded photos, she can be seen in a black top paired with blue denim and white sneakers.

Posing on a couch, she looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Who feels like reading Gone With The Wind again? Dharam Sanket”.

On work front, Mouni was last seen in the movie ‘Romeo Akbar Walter’ alongside John Abraham. She will be next seen in ‘Brahmastra’ and will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

The movie was scheduled to hit the screens in December but now its release date has been pushed to summer 2020. ‘Brahmastra’ is a three-part series and also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a key role.

Apart from this, the actress will also be starring in ‘Made In China’ alongside Rajkummar Rao. She will portray the role of Rajkummar’s wife in the upcoming flick.

PNN/Agencies