Puri: BJP president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda Saturday formally inaugurated a three-day training programme for party MLAs and MPs in Puri.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union ministers Jual Oram, Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal and most of the party MPs and MLAs attended the programme.

The event, which began Friday evening, will continue till April 13. The participants of the training camp are being imparted skills on organisational functioning, governance, ideological clarity and goal-oriented execution.

The training camp will ensure that the participants get knowledge of the promises made to the people by the party before the elections. The members will be told to make the people in rural areas aware of the achievements of both the central and the state governments, a senior party leader said.

Nadda reached Odisha Friday and launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state as promised by the BJP during the elections.

