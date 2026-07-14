Bhubaneswar: Odisha government is on alert and keeping a close watch on the COVID-19 situation in the country, amid reports of coronavirus cases in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, a minister said Tuesday.

Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling held a meeting with senior officials of his department during the day to take stock of the Covid scenario across the country.

He said districts bordering Andhra Pradesh have been put on alert, and Odisha health department is ready to tackle any emerging situation.

“The state government is in continuous coordination with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Odisha will follow all guidelines issued by the Centre,” Mahaling said.

“Remain vigilant, follow all necessary health safety protocols, and rely only on official sources for information,” the health department said in a statement.

Ahead of the Rath Yatra in Puri July 16, Mahaling said around 1,000 doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other healthcare personnel have been deployed, the minister added.