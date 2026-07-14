Bhubaneswar/ Kataka: Odisha Tuesday paid rich tributes to social reformer Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das on his 98th death anniversary, with leaders across the political spectrum participating in commemorative programmes held across the state.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati attended a memorial meeting in Katakak, while Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Speaker Surama Padhy, Deputy CMs Pravati Parida and K V Singh Deo, along with ministers and legislators, offered floral tributes at the statue of Das on the assembly premises.

“The ideals of Utkalmani, the symbol of Odisha’s self-respect, service, sacrifice and humanism, remain a perennial source of inspiration for all of us. His unparalleled contributions to public welfare and social service will forever illuminate the path for future generations. Devotional homage to his sacred memory,” Majhi said in a social media post.

Addressing a memorial meeting at Saheed Bhawan in Kataka, Governor Kambhampati described Das as one of the principal architects of modern Odisha whose life of courage, compassion and selfless service continues to inspire generations.

ଉତ୍କଳମଣି ପଣ୍ଡିତ ଗୋପବନ୍ଧୁ ଦାସଙ୍କ ୯୮ତମ ଶ୍ରାଦ୍ଧବାର୍ଷିକୀ ଅବସରରେ ବିଧାନସଭା ପରିସରସ୍ଥିତ ତାଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତିମୂର୍ତ୍ତିରେ ପୁଷ୍ପମାଲ୍ୟ ଅର୍ପଣ କରି ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି ଜ୍ଞାପନ କଲି। ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ସ୍ୱାଭିମାନ, ସେବା, ତ୍ୟାଗ ଓ ମାନବିକତାର ପ୍ରତୀକ ଉତ୍କଳମଣିଙ୍କ ଆଦର୍ଶ ଆମ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ସଦା ପ୍ରେରଣାର ଉତ୍ସ।

ଲୋକକଲ୍ୟାଣ ଓ ସମାଜସେବା ପ୍ରତି… pic.twitter.com/UOSUf0SSrc — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) July 14, 2026

“Pandit Gopabandhu Das lived only 51 years, yet accomplished extraordinary feats through his selfless service, leaving behind a legacy of compassion, courage, character and dedication to the nation and society,” the governor said.

Recalling his contributions as a freedom fighter, legislator and social reformer, Kambhampati highlighted Das’s role in the Non-Cooperation Movement, his efforts towards the unification of Odia-speaking regions, the establishment of ‘Satyabadi Bana Vidyalaya’, and the founding of ‘The Samaja’ newspaper as an instrument of public awakening.

Several socio-cultural organisations, including the Utkal Sammilani, also observed the occasion by organising commemorative programmes at educational institutions and public places across the state.

Born October 9, 1877, at Suando village in Puri district, Das died June 17, 1928. However, his death anniversary is observed every year on the day of Lord Jagannath’s ‘Netrotsav’, as he passed away on that auspicious ‘tithi’.