Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Tuesday invited applications from senior citizens for its free pilgrimage scheme for 2026-27.

Applications will be accepted from July 15 to August 14, Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Pravati Parida said while unveiling the guidelines of the ‘Baristha Nagarik Tirtha Yatra Yojana’.

Addressing reporters, Parida said eligible senior citizens can apply online through the state portal or submit applications offline using the prescribed forms available under the scheme guidelines.

She said the initiative reflects the state government’s commitment to enabling senior citizens to undertake pilgrimages to prominent religious destinations across the country with dignity, safety and government support.

More than 45,500 senior citizens have benefited from the scheme since its launch by undertaking pilgrimages to various revered destinations across India, she added.