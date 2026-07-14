New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Tuesday searched three locations in Bhubaneswar in connection with the Sundarpada bomb blast case.

The searches led to the seizure of several digital devices and other incriminating material, which are being sent for forensic examination, the NIA said.

The case is related to the accidental explosion that occurred when four persons were assembling a bomb on the rooftop of a four-storied building in Azad Nagar Colony in Sundarpada, Bhubaneswar January 27 this year.

All four bomb makers were severely injured in the blast.

Today’s searches were aimed at ascertaining the source of the explosive materials and other components used in the preparation of bombs and to unravel their intended use. The NIA is also examining the source of funds used for procuring these materials, a statement issued in Delhi by the anti-terror agency said.

The targeted locations were identified through detailed analysis of various evidence collected earlier from one accused arrested in the case, and based on other findings resulting from the investigation so far, it said.

The case was initially registered by Airfield Police Station, Bhubaneswar (Odisha), and was taken over by NIA in April 2026.