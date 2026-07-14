Birmingham: Former skipper Joe Root and Liam Dawson struck fifties as England overcame early jitters to post 258 all out against India in the first ODI, here Tuesday.

Dawson (68) and Root (76 not out) added 121 runs for the seventh wicket as England recovered well from a disastrous 107 for six.

It was Dawson’s maiden ODI fifty.

Opener Ben Duckett made a quick 43 to give England a bright start before Indian bowlers inflicted regular blows.

For India, spinner Axar Patel took four wickets, while pacers Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar took couple of wickets each.

Brief scores: England: 258 all out in 47.5 overs (Liam Dawson 68, Joe Root 76 not out; Axar Patel 4/62, Prasidh Krishna 2/50) vs India.