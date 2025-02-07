Hyderabad: Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, was released on the big screen today. With this film, Chaitanya is making his return to movies after nearly two years. However, this isn’t the only reason why the film is special to him. It’s also significant because it is based on a true story, featuring real-life characters.

Recently, Naga Chaitanya’s co-star, actress Sai Pallavi, had a special conversation with him. During a fun interview session, Naga shared many interesting insights.

When asked about the challenges of shooting in water, Naga said, “Shooting on water is very challenging, as the tide was constantly changing.” He also recalled an incident during their shoot in Kerala when the Navy came and arrested them.

Co-directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film is said to be inspired by a real-life event in which fishermen from a village in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, accidentally ventured into Pakistani waters.

In the film, Naga Chaitanya plays the role of a fisherman, marking his first rural character. The character arc is compelling and provides him with ample opportunity to showcase his acting skills. Produced by Allu Aravind on a budget of Rs 75 crore, Thandel is the highest-budget film of Naga Chaitanya’s career so far.