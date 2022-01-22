Chennai: Director Anish R. Krishna’s upcoming romantic comedy, featuring actor Naga Shaurya in the lead, has been titled Krishna Vrinda Vihari.

The makers of the film released the title and the first look on the occasion of the actor’s birthday Saturday.

Produced by Ira Creations, the film has music by Mahati Swara Sagar and cinematography by Sai Sriram.

Krishna and Vrinda are the character names of the lead pair in the film. In the first look poster, Naga Shaurya can be seen with a ‘niluvu bottu’ (vertical tilak) and ‘gandham’ (sandalwood paste). He can be seen sprinkling water with a betel leaf, which is usually done as part of Hindu rituals.

Unlike his roles in previous films, Naga Shaurya will be seen playing a funny character in this one.

Tipped to be a family entertainer, the shoot of Krishna Vrinda Vihari is almost done, except for a song.